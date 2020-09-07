Rapper Quamina MP passed by JoyPrime’s Showbiz Now entertainment show last weekend and he was dared to put on makeup during the interview.

In a Truth or Dare session, the host, KMJ, presented him with options but he managed to select the makeup alternative and he executed it well.

The ‘Amanfour Girls’ hitmaker, proving he cannot be dared, applied some powder on his face with the makeup brush. It didn’t end there, he also applied a pink lipstick.

He had to continue wearing it until the show climaxed.

Watch the video below: