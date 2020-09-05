Popular actress who now doubles as a musician, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has shared a new baby bump photo and her fans cannot get over it.

The YOLO actress took to social media to bless her timeline with a photo of herself looking so excited as she flaunted her baby bump to the rest of the world.

Fella Makafui appeared all excited due to the fact that she was soon going to be a mother and bless her husband, rapper Medikal, with a beautiful child.

The photo saw Fella wearing a white top and a pair of black shorts which she had unbuttoned and unzipped so as not to be too tight on her.

She was seen with both hands on her tummy as she smiled down on her baby while looking all-glammed out in jer make-up.

The No Size singer after posting the baby bump photo tagged her husband and captioned it: “The Gift”.

Medikal, who had been tagged in the beautiful photo, came to the comment section and wrote: “I’m inside”

Many fans and followers of the celebrity couple took to the comment section to shower them with lovely messages.