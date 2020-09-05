Pollster Ben Ephson says the decision by former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, to contest the December presidential election is nothing but a return to her hobby.

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, said Thursday, September 3, 2020, that the founder and leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP), an offshoot of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), would be better off staying away following her poor showing in the 2016 elections.

“Looking at the number of votes she had that is about 16, 000 representing 0.16 percent of the total ballot cast, which could not even cross 17, 000 and given her age which is also about 70 to 71 years, I am sure she is just contesting for the seat as a hobby,” he said.

“Her coming back will only show records of her contesting again but to win again might be a yes or no answer to be decided by the electorate, he reiterated.