Four people have been confirmed dead in the North East Region following days of heavy downpour and flood waters from the opening of the Bagre dam.

The Regional NADMO Director who confirmed the news to JoyNews, said three persons including a three year old girl were drowned in the Bunkprugu and East Mamprusi Districts while another man was also drowned in the floods at Janga in the West Mamprusi municipality.

According to the director, many people, farmlands and infrastructure especially road networks across the region have been affected.

Mr. John Alhassan Kweku however said, NADMO has activated its ‘Operation Thunder Bolt’ mission and has since dispatched personnel to the affected areas.

He said even though the disaster taskforce are facing difficulty in accessing some of the affected communities, efforts were being intensified by his outfit to assessing the extend of damage caused by the flood to enable them provide emergency relief items to the victims.

He also called on private groups and individuals to come to the aid of the victims.