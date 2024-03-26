For many, the journey to losing weight can seem like an insurmountable challenge, but for one determined Ghanaian lady, who goes by the name Ewura, it became a transformative experience of self-discovery and empowerment.

In an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com, she shares the secrets behind her remarkable weight loss journey, shedding an impressive 50 pounds in just six months.

“I had always wanted to lose weight for the longest of time,” she begins, expressing her desire to feel comfortable and confident in her own skin. But what truly inspired her was her health, recognizing the importance of prioritizing her well-being above all else.

The journey wasn’t without its challenges, she admits, citing cravings for junk food as a significant obstacle.

However, she made a conscious decision to embrace a healthier lifestyle, focusing on consuming whole foods in moderate portions while eliminating sugar from her diet.

She also meticulously monitored her daily calorie intake and incorporated fasting into her routine.

Having an accountability partner and taking progress photos were crucial elements that kept her motivated and on track. “I chose my ‘hard path,” she reflects, acknowledging that while the journey was demanding, the rewards far outweighed the challenges.

Despite encountering plateaus along the way, she remained steadfast in her commitment to her goals, adjusting her plan when necessary and pushing herself to do more. She added that seeing a nutritionist made it worse for her because she was given drugs and wanted it natural, so she did it her own way, and it yielded results.

The results were nothing short of transformative – increased flexibility, clearer skin, improved mobility, and a newfound sense of confidence.

“I’ve actually become more flexible, I can walk in heels for a long time without getting tired(I didn’t think this could ever be), my skin got clearer, I can actually see my neck lol … I don’t feel tired any more when I take the stairs, I’m very mobile, clothes fit better on me… now I’m always looking forward to eating clean to the extent that I feel very nauseous when I eat Junk food” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, she emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and making the conscious choice to prioritize health. “Choose to eat clean,” she advises, underscoring the significance of nutrition in achieving sustainable weight loss.

“Weight loss is 80% nutrition, 20% exercise,” she adds, highlighting the effectiveness of portion control, calorie deficit, and fasting in her own journey.

Her remarkable transformation serves as a testament to the power of determination and perseverance. Through her story, she hopes to inspire others to embark on their own journeys to a healthier, happier life – one choice at a time.

With unwavering dedication and a commitment to her well-being, this Ghanaian lady has not only transformed her body but also her mindset, proving that with the right mindset and approach, anything is possible.

“Keep eating clean and eat in smaller portions than you used to, fast and give your body a break from always working on breaking down food. Give it time you’ll see the weight coming off. I used to be 111kg, and I’m currently 88kg. I lost 23 kg (50 pounds) from February 2023 to August 2023,” she climaxed.

Ewura is currently running her private train where she trains people to check their weight for a healthier lifestyle.

