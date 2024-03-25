Comedian, Funny Face has turned himself in to the police following a car accident that left five people injured.

He was accompanied by his manager and some friends from the movie industry to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command.

In a latest development, one individual remains in a coma while the others are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and a community clinic at Nyanyano Kakraba.

According to sources close to the Kasoa Polyclinic, three of the victims have been transferred to the Winneba Hospital.

However, the individual in a coma faced difficulties in securing admission at several major hospitals, including Ridge Hospital and the Police Hospital, due to a lack of available beds and space.

Isaac Asare, whose brother is in a coma as a result of the accident, expressed disappointment with the larger hospitals for their failure to admit his brother.

Despite attempts to secure admission at Ridge Hospital and the Police Hospital, they were turned away due to capacity issues.

Consequently, they have returned to a community clinic at Nyanyano Kakraba for ongoing care.