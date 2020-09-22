Head of Medical Committee at the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Dr Baba Adams, has cast doubt on the start of the 2020/21 football season.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his address to the nation on measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, gave clearance for the start of the new football season.

According to him, the Ghana Premier League and the National Division One League can start on October 30 with 25 per cent spectators at the various stadia.

But, according to Dr Adams, October is too early as the clubs need more time to prepare, having been out of action for a long time.

“It is impossible to start the league in October from my point of view. If the government said go ahead, you can start but we cannot start in October,” he told Kumasi FM.

”There’s no team that can tell you that it has started preparation. We need a minimum of four to six weeks for the clubs, they need to purchase new players and start pre-season training which cannot be done in three weeks.

“Practically, we give ourselves four to six weeks from the time we’ve been asked to start so the earliest we might start is November,” he said.