Telecommunication giant, Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) Ghana, says it has revised its tariffs on all voice calls, data and SMS to reflect the 4 per cent reduction in the Communication Service Tax (CST).

This is contained in a press release by MTN Ghana.

“Tariffs for all voice calls, data and SMS have been amended to reflect the downward adjustment of the CST. In addition, MTN is giving a 5 percent bonus on all types of recharges including physical voucher, Mobile Money and Electronic Voucher Device (EVD),” the release stated.

RELATED STORIES:

MTN Ghana in its press statement noted that adjustments to the new tariffs took effect from September 15, 2020, as announced by the Finance Minister in his 2020 Mid-year Budget Review presentation.

The tariff adjustment coupled with the 5 per cent bonus on every recharge according to Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, will enable customers enjoy more talk time and browsing time for the same price of recharge voucher or bundle purchased.

The bonus on all types of recharge, he further stated, is valid for a period of seven days and is available till December 31, 2020.