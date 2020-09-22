Portharcourt, Rivers State was covered with thick black smoke after a gas tanker caught fire at a filling station.

The parked tanker caught fire before it could offload about 33,000 litres at the Heritage Oil filling station.

The staff of the fuel station fled the scene when they realised smoke coming out of the tanker, even before it lit in flames.

The heat and stench from the burning caused residents to flee out of their homes.

The fire was left unattended to while the staff and residents await the fire service.

Meanwhile, about 100 persons were burnt in a similar tanker explosion at Port Harcourt last July.

Watch video below: