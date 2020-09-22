Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah says the financial package for Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold SC ahead of their Africa campaign is ready.

The two clubs have been selected to represent the West African country in the 2020/2021 edition of the CAF Inter-club competition.

Asante Kotoko will play in the Caf Champions League while their regional rivals, Ashgold will participate in the Caf Confederations Cup campaign.

Ahead of the start of the Africa campaign, the government has decided to provide a financial package to support the two clubs.

Speaking to Adom TV on the Fire for Fire show, the Youth and Sports Minister said Kotoko and Ashanti Gold will be receiving $200,000 and $150,000 respectively.

READ ALSO

“The financial support for Kotoko and Ashgold for Africa is ready. We will give Kotoko $200,000 for their Champions League participation while Ashgold will be given $150,000 for the Confederation Cup campaign.

“The $350,000 money is ready for both clubs. We are delivering on our promises. This means, we are not just talking,” the Sports Minister said.

Following the lifting of the restrictions on football by the government, the two clubs are preparing to return to training this week.