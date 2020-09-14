The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has said the four per cent reduction in the Communication Service Tax (CST) by the government in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic takes effect from Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

This is contained in a release by the Chamber on Monday, September 14.

The Chamber notes tariffs charged mobile subscribers will be adjusted to reflect the reduction in the tax.

READ ALSO:

“The tariff adjustment programme means when our customers pay the same price they would enjoy more, which is in line with the government’s measures in alleviating cost burden on citizens in the wake of the global pandemic,” stated Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Dr Ing. Edem Ashigbey in the release.

Meanwhile, on the side of revenue generation, the decrease in the CST tax is expected to decrease government’s revenue for the remaining months of the year.

Read details of press release below: