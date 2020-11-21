Movie producer, Ola Michael, has incurred the wrath of comedian and actor, Nana Yaw Boateng Benson widely known as Funny Face.

Funny Face has threatened to slap Mr Michael and blame it on depression.

According to him, he will record the incident once it happens and post on social media for all to see.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he was heard saying he will beat him anywhere he sees him.

ALSO READ:

The former Public Relations Officer of the Film Producers Association of Ghana, few days ago used strong words against Funny Face.

This was while he was commenting on the latter’s social media outburst with the mother of his twins, Vanessa.

Mr Michael described the comedian as a liar and someone who needs help because he is sick in the head.

Listen to Funny Face in the video attached below: