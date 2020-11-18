The mother of comedian Funny Face’s twin daughters, Vanessa, has finally responded to allegations made by the former that she was abusing him when they lived together.

Funny Face has since been releasing videos and voice notes of his baby mama on social media alleging that she is disrespectful and doing all she can to take the children away from him.

According to him, though he has been playing his part as a father to take care of the family, his baby mama is making life stressful for him to keep up.

But reacting to these allegations, Vanesa said she had endured enough.

She recounted the number of times Funny Face allegedly fought with her physically, adding that, “at a point, I had to cut him with one of his awards to defend myself.”

Additionally, Vanessa claimed Funny Face allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to kill her if she made any attempt to render an apology after they had a heated argument.

MORE:

He called one of the boys we lived with to inform me that he was arrested for smashing someone’s car. That night he didn’t come home and any attempt to know which police station he was proved futile. We later had the hunch that he was lying but It didn’t matter… Funny Face didn’t sleep home most times and he could boldly tell you that he is going to visit one of his girlfriends. When he came home the following day, I wanted to go and apologise for an earlier banter we had, but he took his gun out and went outside and gave three warning shots that I shouldn’t attempt. He later went ahead to shoot his own dog claiming I was giving the animal attention than our children. Vanessa, mother of FunY Face’s Twin Daughters

Vanessa, in a long interview with Ghpage.com, revealed many things that went on in their relationship that were on the blind side of the public.

According to her, Funny Face tries to seek sympathy from the public by projecting her as the one causing him woes which is rather not so.

Watch the video below: