National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has called on Ghanaians to pray for former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Taking a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the resignation of Mr Amidu as the Special Prosecutor, Mr Gyamfi said it was evil to appoint someone as the Special Prosecutor and refuse to pay him during his two-year tenure in office.

He made this comment on his Twitter page in relation to Mr Amidu’s statement in his resignation letter that he had not been paid since taking up the role as the Special Prosecutor in 2018.

He wrote: It is evil to appoint a man as SP, and refuse to pay him for 2 years. Deliberately, starve his office of basic resources necessary for his work. And when he indicts you for corruption, threaten him with death. Folks, Let’s remember Martin Amidu in our prayers. Way3 mobo dodo.