The Ghana Police Service has prescribed uniforms its officers are expected to wear for electoral duties on December 7, 2020.

All Police Officers are expected to wear the traditional uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black and police camouflage; be it office or operational wear with the appropriate headgear for police duties.

Plain-clothed officers of the Criminal Investigations and Police Intelligence Departments (CID and PID) will also wear their approved overt and covert uniforms with their ID cards readily available for identification.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

The statement indicated the directive follows speculations on social media that vigilantes were captured in a Police armoured vehicle.

“The persons seen in the video are sworn officers of the Ghana Police Service, who were engaged in special operations of a route march in the Upper East region. The brown uniform and headgear worn by some of them are training apparel,” the statement noted.

