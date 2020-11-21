Lawyer for Gregory Afoko, Nana Yaw Osei, has broken his silence on alleged reports of the former’s passing.

Social media on Saturday morning was rife with reports of Mr Afoko’s passing after being hospitalised about a week ago.

However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com, Mr Osei indicated he would not deny or confirm the news at the moment.

According to him, Mr Afoko was left to his fate alone during his entire trial process and could not fathom why people will suddenly be interested in the news of his demise.

ALSO READ:

In what seem to be an outburst, he said he may be protesting at the wrong time but believes that was the right thing to do.

However, he indicated he will at the appropriate time speak on the matter.

Mr Afoko is standing trial for the murder of Alhaji Adams Mahama, the then Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

Alhaji Mahama suffered severe injuries after a substance, suspected to be acid, was allegedly poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga on May 20, 2015.

He later died from the injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.