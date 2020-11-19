Motivational Speaker and president of IYES Ghana, Brian Amoateng, has urged comic actor Funny Face to cease-fire over his social media outbursts.

Funny Face, born Nana Yaw Benson Boateng, and the mother of her twins, Vanessa have been at each other’s throats.

Funny Face accused Vanessa of abusing him throughout their time together, claims the latter has disputed.

Pastor Amoateng, commenting on a photo the comedian posted on Instagram, urged him to quit the rants.

RELATED:

To him, if nothing at all, Funny Face should look up to his children and quit the social media rants.

Read the post below: