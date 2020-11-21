Great Olympics stunned Legon Cities to record their first win in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

The Dade boys dominated the first half and were eventually rewarded after captain of the side, Gladson Awako’s freekick was deflected into the net in the 44th minute.

Maxwell Acquaye did not fail to convert from the spot after Olympics were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute to double the lead for the home side.

Samuel Abbey sealed the win for Olympics in the 83rd minute to end the game 3-0 and hand Legon Cities their first loss of the season.

Olympics are on top of the league after their impressive win. Gladson Awako was named Man of The Match.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions will be hosted by Asante Kotoko in the matchday 3 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.