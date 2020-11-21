The Ghana National Fire Service has identified 200 fire hotspots within the Ashanti Region to guide the approach in fighting fire.

The command in the Region says they are not leaving any stone unturned following Wednesday dawn’s fire at the Pedestrian Shopping Mall at Odawna in Accra.

They are for that matter, taking a proactive approach to fight fire in the Region.

A spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Fire Command, D0P Acquah Desmond mentioned the 200 flashpoints while speaking on Akoma FM.

He mentioned areas such as “Santasi, Adum, Kejetia and other areas within the central business district have been flagged as fire-prone areas, hence we are active in terms of operations and monitoring at these areas to ensure what befell the Odawna traders is averted.”

Kumasi Central Market has recorded numerous fire outbreaks, which are prevalent during the Harmattan season.

The fire command is also intensifying public education to enlighten the masses on safety tips and measures to fight the fire to ensure lives and property are protected.