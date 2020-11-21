Award-winning Multimedia Journalist, Samson Lardy Anyenini, says in the early years of his career, he had to turn down an opportunity to work with Joy News to pick up an offer with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

He explained that taking up the offer of working with Joy News would have meant leaving Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for Accra.

According to him, he couldn’t risk it because he was taking his Law degree programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“There was no motivation to move,” he said.

The University of Ghana graduate disclosed that at the time JoyNews offered him employment, he was juggling his National Service obligation with Multimedia’s Luv Fm in Kumasi alongside his Law degree classes and a job with the BBC.

For Samson Lardy Anyenini there was too much at stake for him to just up and leave.

“Being fortunate to do my work at Luv FM, and working with the BBC, I quickly had enough to have my way to study Law, I had to move in-between work and school,” he said.

Speaking to Joy News’ Aisha Ibrahim on PM Express Personality Profile, Mr Anyenini disclosed that he had put off studying Law once and he was not going to let that happen again.

For him, finding himself in Kumasi was the best thing that happened to him.

“While at Luv FM because I was set out to be a Lawyer I would go to law school during the day at KNUST. I joined them during the 2004/2005 academic year,” he said.

The legal practitioner, however, said in the pursuit of Law and media, he had to finally move to Accra to re-establish himself.

Samson Lardy Anyenini is currently the host of Newsfile on JoyNews with an established law firm to his name.