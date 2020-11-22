The train of musician Wendy Shay landed in the home of the national Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, yesterday.

As part of her peaceful election advocacy, Wendy called on the Chief Imam to engage the Muslim community on the need for calm before, during and after the December 7 polls.

As expected, the Shay Gang boss did not go in her usual apparel, but clad a decent white and gold Kaftan and a Hijab to cover her hair.

After her discussion, the Chief Imam in turn laid hands on her head and prayed for her.

Employing the service of a translator, Wendy expressed gratitude to the spiritual father for welcoming her to his abode.

Wendy Shay, after her experience in the ‘holy home’, has taken a new name, Hajia Fati.

Her visit came after a peace awareness clean up exercise she hosted at Nima.

“Peace is an act of love and divinity, and as such, I call on every stakeholder in our electoral process to help sustain this agenda,” she urged.

