Ayawaso West Wuogun rivals, Lydia Seyram Alhassan and John Dumelo, have set leadership by example as they engage in health walk.

New Patriotic Party’s incumbent and National Democratic Congress’ aspiring parliamentary candidate, Mr Dumelo put their political backgrounds aside for the sake of peace.

John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan at peace walk

The two were captured walking side by side in the constituency as they campaign to their electorate to put Ghana first, and allow the nation maintain its enviable status as one of the best democratic countries in the world.

With just 15 days to the electioneering period, both parties are urging the constituents and Ghanaians as a whole to observe proper voting practices.

