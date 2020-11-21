I wear make-up because I now understand Christianity better, says Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah.

The gospel musician, years ago, preached against the wearing of make-up and described it as a sin and hindrance to heaven.

“At first I thought make-up was a sin and I wouldn’t make it to heaven but the ex- chairman of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyina brought clarity on that and I have also discovered a lot through prayers and the bible,” she stated.

She is, thus, now of the view that her faith and growth in Christianity have opened her eyes better.

Miss Asamoah disclosed this in an interview on Joy News‘ AM show when host Mamavi Owusu Aboagye hit her with the question.

Explaining further on her new lifestyle, she quoted 1 Corinthians 13:11 which read: “When I was a child, I spoke and thought and reasoned as a child. But when I grew up, I put away childish things.”

She stressed she is now more enlightened about the true values of Christianity and what will lead one to heaven or not.