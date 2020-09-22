Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, seems to have found her way into screen goddess, Nadia Buari‘s hearts with the latter’s new video.

Miss Buari, in a new social media activity to the shock of fans, decided to mock the gospel musician.

In the video, sighted on Instagram, the actress, using audio from Miss Asamoah’s radio interview, did not disappoint her fans.

The singer, while making a submission, mentioned ‘ceceria’ instead of Cecelia, a pronunciation the presenter, amid laughter, corrected.

Coupled with her stun facial expression, she thrilled her fans with many expressing shock over her accuracy in the local dialect.

Watch the video below: