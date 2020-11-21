The Ghana Highway Authority has begun the rehabilitation of the gabion wall at the Tema motorway underbridge.

This comes after a crack was spotted last week and commuters and the media alerted the authorities.

The supervisor of the project, Enam Amuzu, said the work, which began on November 12, is expected to be completed by December 9, this year.

He also added that the Ghana Highway Authority knew about the crack but was mobilising resources to begin with the construction of the bridge.