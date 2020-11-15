A trailer truck has caught fire on the Accra-Tema Motorway near the Ashaiman overhead Sunday dawn.

Eyewitnesses say the truck was heading towards Accra when the incident occurred.

In videos that are circulating on social media, fire service personnel were seen at the scene trying to douse the raging flame.

Police men were also keeping residents away from the trailer’s goods.

It is not clear what had caused the fire or if there were any casualties.

Meanwhile the police are yet to make a statement on the accident