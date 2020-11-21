Mayor of Sekondi Takoradi, Alhaji Mumin Musah, has revealed that a buffer zone would soon be created between the Sekondi Naval Base and the Sekondi Fishing Harbour.

He made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, following a fire outbreak that engulfed parts of the Albert Bosomtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour in Sekondi on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the fire, which started around 6:pm on Thursday, November 19, destroyed several fishing gears at the fishing bay.

Alhaji Musah said the fire service got information about the fire outbreak soon after.

He said they mobilised and dispatched some fire personnel to the place who immediately started extinguishing the fire.

The mayor said the fire service personnel saw the fire spreading towards the Sekondi Naval Base and the Sekondi Fishing Harbour.

He said the spreading of the fire was due to the fact that the Naval Base shared a wall with the Fishing Harbour and had the fire service personnel not secured a gas tank at the Naval Base, the situation would have gotten much worse.

He told Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem team that going forward, his outfit will be putting in place plans to build a buffer zone between the Naval Base and the harbour to prevent similar future occurrences.

“Sekondi Naval Base had to decrease their heat when the fire started. They share a wall with the fishing harbor and so if they had not protected their gas tank, it would have been worse. And so we will plan on creating a buffer zone between the western naval command and the fishing harbor. Like 20 to 30 feet away so it doesn’t disturb the naval. The naval is a security area and we cannot allow anything to go wrong over there,” he said.