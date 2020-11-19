President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police to provide police protection for ex-Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr Amidu, with immediate effect, is expected to be given 24-hour police protection.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin announced the development in a Facebook post.

This follows Mr Amidu’s revelation of death threats against him following his resignation from office on Monday, November, 16, 2020.

Mr Amidu said he has received several death threats and all attempts to reach the Minister for National Security have proved futile.

He said he had traumatic experiences following his report on the controversial Agyapa deal.

Meanwhile, Mr Amidu has been urged to assist the police with details of persons who have made these threats against his life, so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.

Read Mr Arhin’s post below: