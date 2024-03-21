Deputy Majority leader, Patricia Appiagyei is asking the Minority how it intends to impeach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Minority has announced plans to begin impeachment processes against President Akufo-Addo over the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

According to the Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato-Forson, the President’s letter to Parliament not to transmit the Bill for his assent is a breach of the 1992 constitution.

He made these remarks while addressing journalists on Wednesday after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, suspended proceedings for the approval of new ministers.

But speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Madam Appiagyei, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Asokwa urged the Minority to justify their action.

According to her, having opposing views in Parliament is bound to happen as it is the beauty of democracy.

To Madam Appiagyei, there is always a way to resolve whatever challenge is there amicably, but it is worrisome for the Minority to take the stance of impeachment.

“What’s their reason for impeaching the President? How are they even going to do it? They can find their way out and resolve matters, but to say plan an impeachment process, I don’t know how they want to go about it. They need to tell us the reasons for their decision,” she said.

