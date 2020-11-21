Ghana coach C.K. Akonnor has insisted he remains positive about Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2021 African Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The Black Stars were denied early qualification to the tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon after losing to Sudan by a lone goal in Omdurman on Tuesday.

Mohammed Abdelrahman scored an all-important goal in the 92nd minute at the Al-Hilal Stadium to keep their chances alive.

Despite the disappointing result, coach Akonnor is still hopeful the team will qualify and says the team will work hard to ensure qualification in the next games.

“I hope that before we assemble again in March, the Covid-19 situation will be much better and we will know how to take care of ourselves,” he said.

READ ALSO

“We will be able to have more players in camp and on time, we will prepare adequately and I can assure you that we will qualify.

“We will do well against South Africa and Sao Tome and then we will qualify for the AFCON.

“I can assure that we will definitely qualify, but of course we have to do a bit of work, we will not qualify verbally, we have to work hard to get there and I am certain that we will qualify,” he concluded.

Ghana currently sits on top of Group C with nine points on goal difference, ahead of South-Africa who are in second place also with nine points while Sudan sits in third position with six points following their 1-0 win over the Black Stars.

The Black Stars will play South Africa away before hosting Sao Tome in their final group game in March 2021.