The Roads Minister has revealed that the second phase of the Tema Motorway Interchange will commence in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, who was speaking at the commissioning of the first phase of the interchange, indicated that apart from the signing of an agreement, everything is ready to set the project in motion.

He further assured citizens that the government in two weeks will sign an agreement to complete the process for the second phase to commence as scheduled.

“The second phase is scheduled to take off in the fourth quarter of this year, we have gone far and I want to believe and we pray to God that Covid-19 will not be an impediment [on this project].

“The signing of the agreement for the phase two will be done within the next two weeks because everything concerning it is ready,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the motorway, Mr Amoako-Atta said the old route connecting Accra to Tema in the Greater Accra region has for many years hindered the smooth flow of traffic.

Thus, has affected the economic growth potential of the country.

He noted that the construction of the extensive overpass will now correct the situation.

“This will now improve safety and efficiency of transport to and from Tema area in the Greater Accra Region and provide uninterrupted traffic flows to facilitate trade and transit in the West African sub-region,” he said.

He further added that the project provided 400 direct and 500 indirect jobs through a number of local companies who were engaged as suppliers and sub-contractors by the main contractor.

Background of the project

The $57-million Tema Motorway Interchange project was financed under a grant from the Japanese government and executed through JICA.

The interchange is to facilitate easy connection from Accra to Aflao and onwards to Togo, as well as the Akosombo road.

It is part of the West African Corridor Development Growth Ring Master Plan being implemented by Messrs Shimizu-Dai Nippon Joint Venture, with CTI Engineering International Company Ltd as consultants.

The scope of the Tema Motorway Roundabout includes an underpass in the Accra-Aflao direction, a signaled intersection at the middle level of the interchange and four pedestrian bridges, as well as drainage, ramps and service roads.