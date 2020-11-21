The wish of a 19-year-old Frank Arhin is to be able to sit upright again after being bedridden for almost a year.

Like many youth who are enthusiastic about entertainment, young Arhin attended hip life artiste, Medikal’s Sowutuom concert last year November 30.

Unfortunately, he, together with eleven others, were injured when the public address system fell on them.

He narrated the unfortunate incident to Adom News’ Reporter Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa when he visited him at an uncompleted building at Anyaa in the Ga Central Municipality.

According to him: “Medikal rendered support to me for quite some time after the incident but since then I have been by the mercy of my brother who has to quit his job to take care of me.”

He faces life-threatening conditions and deteriorating health since the incident, and to top it all, he is financially drained.

As the situation worsens, he painfully confessed he sometimes survives on GHC2 bread and a sachet of water.

A Good Samaritan who takes care of him voluntarily narrated the daily ordeals of the 19- year-old.

She nurses his wounds in the absence of the Community Nurse who is in charge of the boy’s situation.

According to her, “for over a year now, I’ve quit my job to take care of Frank because I find his condition quite disturbing. I pay for some of his medications, change his diapers and buy him food since he has no one to help him. Therefore, I’m pleading with the general public for support be it in cash or kind.”

His elder brother, Eric Arhin, who has assumed the role of a parent after their guardians’ demise, told Adom News how paying the community nurse ends in constant fight.