Award-winning gospel singers, Celestine Donkor, MOG, Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton are to rock at the ‘2020 MTN Stand In Worship’ concert at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La – Accra tomorrow, November 21.

MOG

The event will also be streamed live on MTN’s Facebook and YouTube platforms from 7:pm. The ViVa Voices and the Celestial Evangel Choir, will join the celebrated artistes to ginger up the show and take it sky high.

Celestine Donkor

The event, which is arguably one of the popular annual gospel shows in Ghana has, in the past, attracted top gospel artistes such as Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, and many other gospel music giants.

Joe Mettle

According to the organisers, “MTN Stand in Worship 2020”, will also be used as a platform to seek the face of God for peaceful elections in Ghana, come December 7.

A statement from MTN urged all Ghanaians to, “Come, let’s celebrate God’s faithfulness as we all stand in worship”.

The energy, messages and excitement that this year’s concert will generate are expected to touch the bodies, minds and souls of Christians and non-Christians in Ghana and beyond via Facebook and YouTube.

Diana Hamilton

The organisers have promised to deliver a sizzling show that will bring some needed warmth and joy to the hearts of many, especially because of how challenging this year has been, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant socio-economic hardships.

The year 2020 has been a challenging one for many people around the world but the grace of God has kept Ghana stable, and its citizens peaceful. It is for this reason, among others, that MTN Ghana is hosting the praise and worship concert tomorrow to honour God for His compassion.