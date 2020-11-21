Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has sympathised with victims of the Odawna market fire.

She was at the market to comfort traders and residents of the area and to ascertain the extent of damage the fire caused.

READ ALSO:

Taking to her Facebook page, she wrote: “2020, what a year! Whilst conferring with family in Kumasi about the loss of daddy, I heard about the unfortunate news of fire gutting the Odawna Market. I had to return to commiserate with the traders, many of whom have lost everything.

“These hardworking women are the backbone of our local economy, and they deserve all the support we can marshal to get them back on their feet. These are indeed difficult days, but together we shall ride out the storm,” she added.

About 400 stalls were burnt after a fire engulfed the Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.