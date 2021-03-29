Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has shared some heart-warming words to President Nana Akufo-Addo as he marks his 77th birthday.

Today, Monday, March 29, 2021, marks the 77th birthday of Ghana’s President and Mrs Owusu-Ekuful has taken to social media to wish her boss a happy birthday.

While praying for God’s blessings for the President for the work he is doing for the country, the Minister thanked the President for his guidance, direction and motivation to do her very best.

She wrote:

Happy birthday Mr President & CEO of Ghana Inc. Your selflessness, diligence, generosity, attention to detail and passion to achieve your set objectives are remarkable and truly inspirational. In the midst of all the issues you deal with on a daily basis, you retain your biting wit and amazing sense of humor!! You also guide, direct and motivate us to do our very best. Thank you for being such a wonderful leader! You truly are God’s gift to Ghana. I salute you and wish you all of God’s blessings on your day.