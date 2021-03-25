Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has shown off her husband, Dr Samuel Ekuful, as he celebrates his birthday.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021, happened to be the birthday of Dr Ekuful and his wife was excited about it.

In celebration of her husband’s new age, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful shared some fine photos of the medical practitioner.

The photos showed Dr Ekuful dressed in a blue suit with a pink shirt.

While he wore a pair of dark spectacles in one photo, the other had his face showing.

Sharing the photos, the Ablekuma West Member of Parliament was simple with her caption but full of love. “Happy birthday, beloved!! Love always,” her caption read.