A popular Kenyan musician, Philip Ptaroba Okoyo, popularly known by the stage name, Japesa, is in the news, and this time not because of his music.

Japesa shocked fans when he posted photos of a coffin he purchased in anticipation of his funeral.

Taking to his Instagram page, the flamboyant rap artiste shared a photo of himself posing with the casket, saying his fans will not struggle with his funeral expenses.

Japesa who was in the news recently for confessing that he finds it difficult wadding off sexy stalkers has once again caused a stir, with his fans and the government unexcited about his post

His fans reacted to the post with a section of them saying he should mind his utterances as words are powerful while others noted that the coffin is cheap.

Kenyan musician Japesa

He has since been arrested for the post but got released on the morning of March 29 after a 1 million Kenyan Shillings bail, equivalent to over GHS 52,000.

While behind bars, he inscribed his name unto the cell walls, as a reminder that he was once a visitor.



