President Nana Akufo-Addo has shown his romantic side on social media as he celebrates the birthday of his beautiful wife, Rebecca.

The First Lady of Ghana turns 70 years today, March 12, 2021.

As part of the celebration, the First Man took to his social media pages to give her a few romantic words.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Rebecca. Love always ❤️,” he wrote.

Attached to the President’s lovely message was an artwork of his evergreen wife, clad in a colourful Kaba and Slit Kente.

A section of Ghanaians, who cannot keep calm over the lovely message and photo, have expressed massive love for Mrs Akufo-Addo.