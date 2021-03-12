The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is today, March 12, 2021, presenting the budget statement of the Akufo-Addo government.

It follows the inability of Finance Minister-Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, to return to Ghana on time from his medical leave.

The budget is expected to chart a clear path for the country towards post-C0VID-19 economic recovery.

Cabinet, on March 8 ahead of the budget, approved a blueprint expected to put Ghana’s economy back on track in the post-pandemic era.

In the blueprint, known as the Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery Programme, it is the priority of the Akufo-Addo-led government to pursue policies and programmes that will build a robust economy and create more jobs.

Meanwhile, Mr Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame, has been appointed as the caretaker Minister for the Finance Ministry.