Sources close to the Osu Palace have expressed displeasure at the swift media reports that Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, President of the Osu Traditional Council, has passed on without recourse to the palace.



“Where on earth in our traditional setting does a stranger bypass a child’s parents and announces his death?” An elder at the Osu King Dowuona’s palace asked, in displeasure.



A trio of elders, who granted the Ghana News Agency (GNA) interview on Sunday in Accra, declined to be named, deny or confirm the announcement of the death.



They announced that Dzasetse, the head of the kingmakers, would, during the course of the week, hold a press conference on the issue.

With mixed feelings in reaction to the death, the elders wondered if the chief was really dead, explaining that he would have been invited by his ancestors and forebears to be taken round for an expedition in the spiritual realm.



“After some time, three or more days, if he fails to come back, then it would mean that he has been invited to stay and then an announcement could be made,” one of the elders said.



The elders said they were not the right people to confirm or deny the death, an announcement they said, rested in the bosom of the Dzasetse, who was regarded customarily as the father of the king.



Meanwhile, there have been mixed feelings among some residents of the ancient city on the announcement of the death of the chief.



Some people said they had not heard of the death, others declined to be interviewed, while others objected to being identified on their reaction to the announcement on the death of the chief, who was also the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.



The chief, real name Michael Okwei Dowuona-Owoo, born on November 7, 1963, in Accra, reportedly died in Accra late Friday, February 5, 2021, after suddenly being taken ill.



As the GNA got to the town, a number of people interviewed said they were not aware of the death of the king.



“Which of the kings, Old Road or New Road?” They explained that there were two gates to the stool, and wondered which of the occupants had breathed his last.







