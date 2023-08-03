Wendy Shay, the renowned Ghanaian music artist often hailed as the “Queen of Ghana Music,” recently opened up about the challenging journey she has faced in the music industry over the past five years.

In a candid interview with TV3, which was monitored by Adomonline.com, the ‘Survivor’ hitmaker revealed her experiences with a series of spiritual attacks that have plagued her since she entered the music scene.

Known for her powerful voice and energetic performances, Wendy Shay acknowledged that the decision to pursue a career in music required her to fortify herself mentally and spiritually to confront the various challenges that extend beyond the physical realm.

“Music is a spiritual journey; it has profoundly shaped the woman I am today. It has made me more attuned to the spiritual dimensions of life and the intricacies of the industry I belong to. Growing up in Germany, I never experienced anything like this, but upon coming to Ghana, I had to embrace the spiritual aspect,” she said.

Wendy Shay bravely disclosed that she has been a target of malicious spiritual attacks, leaving her feeling as though negative forces were actively working against her success and well-being.

She expressed her belief that envy and ill intentions from certain individuals within the industry orchestrated these malevolent acts to hinder her rising music career.

Despite the adversities she has faced, Wendy Shay remains resolute and steadfast in her musical journey.

She firmly believes that her unwavering presence in the music scene serves as a testament that she is on the right path.

With patience, hard work, and unwavering dedication, she is confident that she can overcome any obstacle and achieve the goals she has set for herself, regardless of any spiritual challenges she may encounter.

