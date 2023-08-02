Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as ‘Prophet Kumchacha’, has questioned the motive behind imposing huge import duty on cars.

The outspoken social commentator has described as senseless, the act of imposing huge costs on imported cars, only for such cars to be auctioned at less prices.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM in an interview, Prophet Kumchacha fumed at the inhumane treatments being meted out by officials at the ports.

He lamented: “A Ghanaian can stay abroad for about 15 to 20 years to work very hard and out of that they use their earnings to ship some cars to Ghana but with each of the cars the cost of import duty alone is about GH¢100,000. If the person doesn’t get the funds to pay for the cost of import duty then the government will seize the cars and after government has seized the cars then they auction the cars very cheap.

“But it’s quite annoying and baffling that due to the heavy duty costs placed on the car for which the owner who stayed abroad to suffer was unable to pay for, the same car will be sold at a very cheap cost far less than the import duty imposed on the car,” he fumed.