A grim discovery was made near Soja Bar in Teshie, within the Ledzokuku Municipal Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, where the lifeless body of a young man in his mid-twenties was found lying by the roadside.

The incident has left the community in shock and distress.

According to a concerned resident who spoke to Joy News, the distressing scene was stumbled upon by locals who woke up to the unfortunate sight.

Speculations have arisen, suggesting that the deceased might have been involved in robbery attempts within the community.

Regrettably, the situation quickly escalated, leading to a brutal lynching. The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be fully ascertained, but it has sparked fear and unease among the residents.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the police were informed early in the morning. However, there has been a delay in their response, leaving the community anxiously awaiting answers and action.

The tragic loss of a young life has shaken the community, and they are now calling for a thorough investigation into the events that led to this untimely death.

The authorities are urged to act swiftly to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice, in order to prevent any further escalation of violence in the area.

As the community mourns the loss of one of its own, there is a collective plea for greater security measures to be implemented to safeguard against such incidents in the future.

The tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the need for cooperation between residents and law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the area.

