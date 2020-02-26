AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Limited has supported a call to action for increased Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) education as it advocates for the advancement in the field.

The initiative, in partnership with Women in Mining Ghana (WiM-Gh) and Literacy for Life, together with the pupils of the Community 8 Cluster of Schools, Tema, coincided with ‘International Women and Girls Day in Science’.

Miss Keziah Enyan, Communication Specialist at AngloGold Ashanti, speaking at the gathering, admonished the pupils to be disciplined, determined and focused on their studies in order to pursue career opportunities in the mining industry.

In today’s world, quality education is the most important asset any one can acquire. For without a highly skilled population, no nation can develop.

The mining industry employs a whole range of skills, directly and indirectly; Engineering, Accounting, Finance, Legal, Logistics, Communications, Welding, Driving, Catering and so much more. So, there is a lot for you to look forward to, she said.

In addition, Miss Emma Appiah Thompson, a volunteer and member of WiM-Gh also said the group was committed to educating and mentoring the youth in making the right choices in life.

She also reiterated continuous desire for WiM-Gh to partner with schools to sensitise young future leaders about the importance of females to take up courses in STEM.

In furtherance to AngloGold Ashanti’s goal to protect the environment, Miss Enyan appealed to the pupils of the school to help protect the environment.