Dancehall King Shatta Wale is set to blow the minds of music lovers with his new song in which he featured Jamaican giant, Vybz Kartel.

After a long wait, Shatta has confirmed the birth of the feature, Mansa Musa, with a snippet of the video he posted on his official twitter page.

Quoting the book of Luke, the Dancehall King said he and Vybz Kartel are set to lecture students on African history, citing the case of Mali’s emperor, Mansa Musa.

READ ALSO

To him, his rulership is comparable to Mansa Musa who was widely recognised as the wealthiest of all to have lived in his era.

Meanwhile, the release of his official artwork has sparked fire on Twitter as Shatta Movement loyal fans went on a retweeting spree.

Mansa Musa tops the chart of twitter trends today, February 26 as efforts are being made to generate international recognition for the artiste.