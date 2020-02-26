Kumasi Asante Kotoko players have shockingly attributed their inability to progress to the next round of the MTN FA Cup to mosquito bites.

The defending champions were eliminated from the competition at the Round 64 by Division One side, Asokwa Deportivo who defeated them 2:1 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Richard Arthur put the Porcupine Warriors ahead before goals from Raymond Owusu and Godfred Abban turned the tie in Deportivo’s favour.

Supporters of the 23 times Ghana Premier League champions booed the players after their elimination.

On Monday, a crisis meeting was held with the playing body and the technical team where the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei threatened to dissolve the team if the players did not improve their performance.

However, according to Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the players are circulating news that they were beaten by Asokwa Deportivo because they were not spared by mosquitoes after they experienced lights out at their hotel to give them a sleepless night before the game.

Kotoko will now turn their attention to their Matchday 12 fixtures against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.