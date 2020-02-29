The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has congratulated the Regional Body of the West Africa Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS), Ghana Chapter on the induction of its foundation fellows.

This was at a ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria on February 22, 2020.

Inducted Foundation Fellows in a group picture

A congratulatory message by Dr Godswill C. Okara, FWAPCMLS, who is the Registrar and General Secretary said 216 fellows were drawn from seven African countries which are Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia, Liberia, Togo, Cameroon, and Cote D’Ivoire.

Fellows at the induction ceremony

He added they spread across different specialties and sub disciplines of medical laboratory science profession grouped in faculties.