The third and 2020 edition of ‘Race 4 Heart’ initiative under the auspices of Ghana’s number one entertainment channel, Joy Prime on Saturday, February 29, 2020 recorded huge patronage.

The annual health initiative aims to educate Ghanaians on keeping a healthy heart while keeping fit.

The 2020 edition saw Keche, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, Mama Zimbi, Tima Kumkum and other personalities of the Multimedia Group Limited and Ghanaians from far and near patronising it.

The event, which commenced at 6:30 am, saw patrons walk from the Ayi Mensah Police Station to the Peduase Lodge off the Aburi road in the Eastern Region.

The fun heightened when patrons were asked questions about Joy Prime at the Peduase Methodist Primary and Junior High School park alongside a health screening exercise.

Winners were awarded souvenirs and products from sponsors of the walk.







































