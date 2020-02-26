Ghana’s favourite entertainment channel, Joy Prime, will be embarking on the third edition of its Race4Heart Health Walk and Screening on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The initiative forms part of activities by the entertainment channel to educate Ghanaians on keeping a healthy heart as well as celebrate the month of love.

This year’s Race4Heart Heath Walk begins from the Ayi Mensah Police Station and ends at Peduase Lodge.

Race4Heart is a Joy Prime initiative to create awareness on heart-related diseases and “raise a healthy nation through exercising and participation in healthy living.”