A Valentine’s Day experience is always expected to be memorable, especially for lovers and couples. Spending special moments with your partner bonds the union strongly.

It’s even better with Joy Prime as the channel returns the second edition of the Most Photogenic Couple series this February.

The premier season witnessed a lot of entries, and the shortlisted couples had unforgettable moments with loads of rewards provided by sponsors. Below are some photos from last season.

However, this year’s edition is back with additional enthralling episodes as the cherry-picked couples get to spend a 12-day Valentine experience in an all-new show dubbed “12 Days to Valentine” and share their weirdest moments together.

The show will commence from February 2nd to 12th while entries are opened. The earliest submissions will be privileged to open the show and receive mouth-watering goodies.

Therefore, if you are a couple looking forward to having that remarkable and special treat on Valentine, kindly send a memorable photo of you and your partner along with a short voice note that narrates how the union began via WhatsApp: 055 157 5757.

Selected entries will be posted on all Joy Prime social media platforms. The couple with the most likes and comments stands a chance of winning an all-expenses-paid one-night romantic getaway, a spa day for two, among other trinkets from sponsors.

Don’t miss the opportunity to re-bond your union this love season. Join Joy Prime and hear mysteries about true love. Joy Prime, your ultimate experience.